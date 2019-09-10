Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Parties ask not to broadcast Netanyahu speech

September 10, 2019 15:52
The Blue and White and Democratic Union parties wrote the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court judge Hanan Melcer, on Tuesday urging him to prevent broadcasts of a speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu summoned the media for what his spokespeople declared a "dramatic address" at 5pm local time at Ramat Gan's Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel. The speech is expected to be about the Likud's campaign for next Tuesday's election.

In its petition to Melcer, Blue and White accused Netanyahu of inserting political messages in a speech about Iran that was broadcast on Israeli TV channels on Monday.

In the Democratic Union's petition, attorney Uri Haverman wrote that ahead of the April election, Melcer required a 10-minute delay in broadcasts of a Netanyahu speech in orer to make sure the TV channels would not violate laws against broadcasting political propaganda.


