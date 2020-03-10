Passengers sue over coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship

A Florida couple who were passengers on the Grand Princess ocean liner linked to the coronavirus outbreak have sued the ship's owner for more than $1 million for putting the couple's health at risk, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday.Ronald and Eva Weissberger of Broward County, Florida sued Princess Cruise Lines Ltd, a unit of Carnival Corp, alleging the company has caused them emotional distress and trauma as they fear they will develop the COVID-19 disease.The lawsuit was filed in US District Court in Los Angeles.The Grand Princess docked in Oakland, California, on Monday so its 2,400 passengers could disembark and be taken to quarantine. The ship has been linked to 12 coronavirus cases from an earlier voyage to Mexico.Carnival did not immediately respond to a request for comment.