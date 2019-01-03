Peace Now accuses rabbis of encouraging settler youth to attack police

Breaking news.
The leftist Peace Now NGO responded Thursday to the early morning evacuation by Border Police of the illegal Amona outpost: “There is no limit to the cynicism and unlawfulness of the settler right. Rabbis and right-wing politicians encouraged youth to go up on the Amona hilltop and attack police.”
The organization said that the time has come to make clear to the settles and their leaders that they are not above the law.
“It is hard not to wonder how the security forces would behave if we were talking about Palestinian or Israeli-Arab rioters,” the statement said.
Peace Now is calling on the State Attorney’s office to demand that the YESHA regional council pay for the cost of the evacuation, which otherwise would come from public funds.
