Peace deal in Afghanistan closer than ever before says NATO

NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that there was a real chance for peace in Afghanistan as US-Taliban peace talks continue in Qatar.



"We now see a real chance for peace in Afghanistan, we are closer to a peace deal than ever before," Stoltenberg told reporters at a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });