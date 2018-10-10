Pence: U.S.'ready to assist' in finding missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday the United States is ready to help in any way in the investigation of the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Pence was asked on the Hugh Hewitt syndicated radio program if Washington would send FBI technicians to the Saudi consulate in Turkey if Saudi Arabia requested it.
"I think the United States of America stands ready to assist in any way," Pence said.
Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on Oct. 2.
