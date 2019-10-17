Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pence arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan on Syria offensive

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 13:26
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Thursday in Ankara for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan over Turkey's military offensive into northeastern Syria.

Pence is expected to urge Turkey to halt its offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened heavy sanctions over the operation.


