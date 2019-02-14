Pence calls on EU to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal

US Vice President Mike Pence.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence accused Washington's European allies on Thursday of trying to break US sanctions against Tehran and called on them to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, during the Warsaw ministerial conference on Thursday
"Sadly, some of our leading European partners have not been nearly as cooperative. In fact, they have led the effort to create mechanisms to break up our sanctions," Pence said.
Pence accused the EU of setting up a scheme with Iran "to break American sanctions against Iran's murderous revolutionary regime."
"It is an ill-advised step that will only strengthen Iran, weaken the EU and create still more distance between Europe and the United States," he said.
The Warsaw meeting was attended by more than 60 nations but major European powers such as Germany and France, part to the 2015 nuclear accord, refused to send their top diplomats.
During his speech, Pence also invoked biblical visions for peace in the Middle East.
"On the foundation of that Abrahamic tradition we can find a firm foundation for all the people of the middle east," said Pence.
"I think we would do well to look to a promise that was made to that man I referred to who made that journey so many centuries ago."
Reuters contributed to this report.
