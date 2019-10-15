Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pence says Trump spoke to Erdogan and asked for immediate ceasefire

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 01:30
 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said President Donald Trump had spoken to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asked for an immediate ceasefire in Syria.

"The United States of America did not give a green light for Turkey to invade Syria," Pence said to reporters in front of the White House.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who joined Pence, said the Treasury Department was taking economic action against Turkish ministries and senior Turkish government officials in response to the country's military operations in Syria.


