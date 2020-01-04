Pentagon: killing of Imam Ali Brigades leader is 'high probability'

Pentagon officials confirmed that the airstrikes targeting an Iraqi militia convoy near camp Taji north of Baghdad on Saturday were carried out by the US, and said the operation was meant to target the Imam Ali Brigades.



Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of paramilitary groups said on Saturday that the air strike hit a convoy of medics, not senior leaders as the Pentagon claimed. They further claimed it is a "high probability" that the leader of the group, Shubul al-Zaidi, had been killed, Newsweek reported on Saturday.Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of paramilitary groups said on Saturday that the air strike hit a convoy of medics, not senior leaders as the Pentagon claimed.