May 21 2018
|
Sivan, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Pentagon assessing potential responses to Iranian behavior

By REUTERS
May 21, 2018 19:29
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - The US military will take all necessary steps to confront Iranian behavior in the region and is still assessing whether that could include new actions or doubling down on current ones, the Pentagon said on Monday.



"We are going to take all necessary steps to confront and address Iran's malign influence in the region," Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters.



"We are assessing if we are going to double down on current actions or implement new actions," Manning said.

He did not comment on specific actions.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 21, 2018
Rouhani says U.S. cannot decide for Iran

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut