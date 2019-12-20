The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Pentagon chief hopeful for restarting diplomacy with North Korea

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 18:07
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomacy with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to North Korea's declared year-end deadline for new U.S. concessions in talks over its nuclear arsenal.
Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump.
"I remain hopeful that we could again get the process started again and remain on the diplomatic path," Esper told reporters at the Pentagon during a briefing.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng met U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday.
Esper also noted that along with supporting diplomats, he must "ensure the we are in a high state of readiness, prepared to fight and win, tonight if need be. And I'm confident in that."
"We are prepared for whatever," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said during the same briefing, but declined to discuss specific intelligence.
Experts say North Korea could restart intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing suspended since 2017.
Such a test would mark a break from the detente reached with the United States last year, dash any hopes of resuming talks on ending North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and put the two countries back on a path of confrontation.
Two killed in shooting at North Carolina public works building
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 07:06 PM
Cruise ships collide in Mexico's Cozumel, damaging Carnival liner
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 06:49 PM
US Air Force lifts ban on Boeing KC-46A tanker after fix
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 06:47 PM
Barcelona fined and given warning over objects thrown in 'Clasico' vs Real Madrid
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 06:06 PM
Algerians protest after new president inaugurated
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:47 PM
Russia names gunman behind Moscow shooting, ups death toll to two
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:46 PM
Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:06 PM
Israel's Netanyahu says ICC has 'no jurisdiction' for war crimes investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:05 PM
US says Maduro intent on blocking free and fair elections in Venezuela
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:03 PM
Montenegro to deploy troops to stem migrant flows
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:02 PM
British PM Johnson wins vote on Brexit deal in time for Christmas
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:39 PM
Pope and UN chief appeal for environment, religious tolerance
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:37 PM
Japan PM: seriously concerned about Iran scaling back nuclear deal commitments
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:30 PM
Boeing's astronaut capsule has not yet reached desired orbit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:29 PM
UK policy to allow secret agents to commit crimes is lawful, tribunal rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by