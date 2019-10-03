Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pentagon wasn't listening to Trump call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 19:56
No one from the U.S. Defense Department was listening to a July phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the heart of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Democrats accuse Trump of using U.S. military aid as leverage in an attempt to enlist Ukraine's help in investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the November 2020 election. The call, and who from the Trump administration was on it, as was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has become a matter of congressional interest.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told a news briefing that the department's general counsel's office has directed all pertinent Ukraine-related documents and records be provided for cataloging and review. He noted congressional interest in a possible investigation by the Pentagon's Inspector General. 


