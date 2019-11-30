The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
People convicted of terror offenses must serve full prison terms - UK PM

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 30, 2019 15:19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people convicted of terrorism offenses should not be allowed out of prison early after it was revealed the London Bridge attacker was released from jail last year before the end of his sentence.
Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, Usman Khan went on the rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation beside London Bridge.

"I think that the practice of automatic, early release where you cut a sentence in half and let really serious, violent offenders out early simply isn't working, and you've some very good evidence of how that isn't working, I am afraid, with this case," Johnson said on Saturday.
Yisrael Beytenu MK Avidar: Israel is not going towards a narrow gov't
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/30/2019 01:54 PM
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire
China arrests Belizean, Taiwanese citizens over meddling in Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 10:35 AM
UK minister: Police not looking for more suspects following London attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 10:19 AM
Facebook issues corrective label on post under Singapore fake news law
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 09:53 AM
IAF strikes at the north of Gaza – Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/30/2019 02:54 AM
London police confirm attacker's identity
  • By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/30/2019 02:44 AM
London attacker already convicted of an Islamist terrorism-related offense
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 12:29 AM
Lebanon petrol stations suspend strike -NNA
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 12:26 AM
Paris: Gare Du Nord evacuated over bomb threat -report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/29/2019 11:03 PM
Three wounded in stabbing in The Hague, manhunt under way - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/29/2019 10:24 PM
IDF aircraft attack Hamas outpost following rocket launch
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/29/2019 09:56 PM
Rocket sirens heard near Reim, Southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/29/2019 09:04 PM
UK PM Johnson says London Bridge incident contained
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/29/2019 08:42 PM
Two people killed in London Bridge attack - BBC
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/29/2019 08:31 PM
