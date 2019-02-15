Gunman opens fire at Illinois plant, at least one killed

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

CHICAGO - A gunman opened fire in an industrial building in Aurora, Illinois on Friday, city and law enforcement officials said, killing at least one person and wounding several others before he was taken into custody.

"We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area," the Aurora Police Department said in a tweet shortly after 2 p.m. central time, adding that additional details would be forthcoming.

The city of Aurora, which is roughly 50 miles west of Chicago, tweeted about an hour later that a suspect had been arrested.

"EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon," the city said.

At least one person was killed in the attack, a spokesman for the Kane County Coroner said.

CNN, citing local officials and hospitals, reported that four police officers and "multiple" civilians were shot and wounded in the attack.

Two of the people injured in the shooting were taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, hospital spokeswoman Courtney Satlak said in an email to Reuters.

The wounded police officers were in stable condition at a local hospital, Clayton Muhammad, spokesman for the City of Aurora, told the local ABC affiliate. Muhammad declined to say how many officers were injured, saying an update would be provided at the news conference.

