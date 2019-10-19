People should have final say on Brexit-UK's Labour leader Corbyn

LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the people should have the final say on Brexit, adding that his lawmakers would not back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's European Union withdrawal deal.



"Voting for a deal today won’t end Brexit. It won’t deliver certainty and the people should have the final say," Corbyn told parliament."I totally understand the frustration and the fatigue across the country and in this House. But we simply cannot vote for a deal that is even worse than the one this House rejected three times."





