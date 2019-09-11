Peretz: Our platform is left of Meretz

Arab Israeli Conflict
Labor leader Amir Peretz said he‘s proud to have the most left-wing economic platform, even to the Left of Meretz.A few minutes later, he said that he’s center-left.
