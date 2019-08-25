Peretz presents clear upper lip

Labor leader Amir Peretz surprised by shaving his trademark mustache for the first time in 47 years ahead of an interview with Channel 12 on Sunday night. Peretz said he shaved, because he wanted to make sure everyone could read his lips, as he denied that he had made a deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he would join a government led by him if he formed it.





"Labor-Gesher will not sit together with Netanyahu at any price," said Peretz, who called Netanyahu "a capitalist pig" and vowed to remain clean shaven until after the election.

אז והיום. סופו של שפם מפואר pic.twitter.com/Hwg2xr1KP9 — arik bender (@arikbender) August 25, 2019

