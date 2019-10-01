Peru's Vizcarra announces he is dissolving Congress

LIMA - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced he was dissolving Congress after it defied his warnings and elected a new member of the Constitutional Tribunal on Monday, prompting opposition lawmakers to prepare a motion to impeach him.

Vizcarra stressed his decision was part of his constitutional powers and said he would call new legislative elections. He blamed lawmakers for repeatedly trying to block his anti-graft reforms.

Opposition lawmakers in a plenary session accused Vizcarra of overstepping the bounds of the constitution, and said they would seek to oust him on the grounds he was morally incapable of governing.

The power struggle threatens to hobble governing and could trigger unrest in a country that has seen increased political volatility in recent years. Some lawmakers have vowed to physically resist any attempt to send them home.

