Peru's Vizcarra announces he is dissolving Congress

Vizcarra stressed his decision was part of his constitutional powers and said he would call new legislative elections. He blamed lawmakers for repeatedly trying to block his anti-graft reforms.

By REUTERS
October 1, 2019 02:56
The ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

LIMA - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced he was dissolving Congress after it defied his warnings and elected a new member of the Constitutional Tribunal on Monday, prompting opposition lawmakers to prepare a motion to impeach him.


Opposition lawmakers in a plenary session accused Vizcarra of overstepping the bounds of the constitution, and said they would seek to oust him on the grounds he was morally incapable of governing.


The power struggle threatens to hobble governing and could trigger unrest in a country that has seen increased political volatility in recent years. Some lawmakers have vowed to physically resist any attempt to send them home.


