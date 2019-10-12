Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Petrol bombs thrown inside Hong Kong metro station - govt

By REUTERS
October 12, 2019 11:30
HONG KONG - Petrol bombs were thrown inside a Hong Kong metro station on Saturday but no one was injured, the government said, as pro-democracy protesters angry at what they believe is Beijing's tightening grip on the city took to the streets again.

"Police warn the rioters to stop all illegal acts immediately. We express condemnation against all violent acts and will investigate into the case thoroughly," the government said in a statement. The Kowloon Tong metro station was seriously damaged in the attack, it said.Hong Kong's metro has borne the brunt of protests, with stations torched and trashed, and only returned to normal operations on Friday after being completely shut down. The metro normally carries around 5 million people a day.


