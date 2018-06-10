June 10 2018
|
Sivan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Philippine troops kill 15 militants in air and ground assaults

By REUTERS
June 10, 2018 17:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MANILA - At least 15 pro-Islamic State militants were killed when Philippine troops launched air and ground assaults against a rebel bomb factory on Sunday, a military commander said.

Air strikes and artillery pounded an area in the Liguasan marsh in Maguindanao, where the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) group had been making improvised explosive devices, said Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana.

About 60 to 100 BIFF militants were in the vicinity when the assaults began before dawn, Sobejana said.

"Fifteen were confirmed killed, 10 were injured and two others were captured," he said. "We were able to destroy their main IED factory in southern Liguasan, and this is a big loss to them."

The military classifies the BIFF, which it say has 300 to 400 members, as a terrorist organization, along with the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups.

The militants in southern Philippines have regrouped and were retraining and recruiting new members for future attacks after occupying the southern city of Marawi for five months last year, the military has said.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 10, 2018
Iran's Revolutionary Guards kill six who crossed border from Iraq

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut