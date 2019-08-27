Pipe bomb thrown at Border Police in Isawiya, device neutralized

A pipe bomb was thrown at Border Patrol forces during the night in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya.



The device failed to go off, and police arrested two suspects at the scene.Police bomb disposal experts were called to the scene and neutralized the bomb.



During the night stones and fireworks were thrown at police forces and a Border Police officer was lightly wounded and transferred to hospital for medical treatment after which he was released.



