Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pipe bomb thrown at Border Police in Isawiya, device neutralized

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 27, 2019 08:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A pipe bomb was thrown at Border Patrol forces during the night in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya.

The device failed to go off, and police arrested two suspects at the scene.Police bomb disposal experts were called to the scene and neutralized the bomb.

During the night stones and fireworks were thrown at police forces and a Border Police officer was lightly wounded and transferred to hospital for medical treatment after which he was released.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 27, 2019
Iran's Rouhani says no talks with Trump unless sanctions are lifted

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings