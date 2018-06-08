10,000 Palestinians protest in five locations at Gaza border fence

An improvised detonation device and a terror kite were launched toward IDF forces on Friday afternoon, reported the IDF Spokeperson's unit.



The kite exploded in mid-air and the improvised detonation device failed to reach its target—no one was harmed.



"Protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at soldiers. Terror kites are being flown towards Israeli territory with the objective to set Israeli territory on fire," reported the IDF Spokesperson's unit.



