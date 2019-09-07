Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Plane carrying Ukrainians freed in Russia in prisoner swap arrives in Kiev

By REUTERS
September 7, 2019 13:51
KIEV - A plane carrying Ukrainians freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia landed in Kiev on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

The prisoners' relatives were lined up on the tarmac and loudly cheered the aircraft's arrival.The long-awaited swap could ease volatile tensions over Moscow's annexation five years ago of Ukraine's Crimea region.


