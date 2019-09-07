Plane carrying Ukrainians freed in Russia in prisoner swap arrives in Kiev

KIEV - A plane carrying Ukrainians freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia landed in Kiev on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.



The prisoners' relatives were lined up on the tarmac and loudly cheered the aircraft's arrival.The long-awaited swap could ease volatile tensions over Moscow's annexation five years ago of Ukraine's Crimea region.



