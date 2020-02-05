The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
52 injured as plane slides off runway at Turkey's Sabiha Gokcen airport

The injured have been taken to hospital. No fatalities have been reported.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 19:42
First responders look inside the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-86J plane, after it overran the runway during landing and crashed, at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, Turkey February 5, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
First responders look inside the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-86J plane, after it overran the runway during landing and crashed, at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, Turkey February 5, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway after landing broke apart, Turkish officials said.
The plane split into three pieces after what Transport Minister Cahit Turhan called a rough landing, adding that there were no fatalities. He said flights waiting to land in Sabiha Gokcen were diverted to Istanbul Airport, Reuters has reported.
Istanbul's governor Ali Yerlikaya said that 52 people had been injured and taken to hospital, according to CNN.
"There has been no loss of life, the injured passengers are being evacuated off the plane to hospitals," Turkish transport minister Cahit Turan said.
A spokeswoman for Pegasus Airlines confirmed the crash but did not provide further details.
Yerlikaya said the plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Turkey's western province of Izmir.
Emergency response teams had taken 21 people to hospital and evacuation efforts were continuing, Yerlikaya said.
Footage on Turkish media showed the plane's fuselage, as well as a section of it near the tail, had broken off. Passengers were being led out as the plane lay on a patch of grass next to the runway. Dozens of emergency response personnel were taking passengers out of the plane and carrying them away on stretchers.
Earlier footage showed part of the exterior of the plane had caught on fire, which Anadolu said was put out by firefighters.
Turkish Airlines said it canceled all its flight in and out of Sabiha Gokcen on Wednesday.


