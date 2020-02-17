The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Plane to return Israelis from 'coronavirus cruise' takes off to Japan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 17:58
A flight that is set to return the Israelis trapped on a cruise docked in Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak will be taking off from Thailand on Wednesday.
Coronavirus: "Every scenario on the table" says WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 06:46 PM
Turkey says talks in Moscow over Syria's Idlib to continue Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 05:31 PM
Suicide blast kill 10 in southwestern Pakistan city of Quetta
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 04:44 PM
Iran ready to help Lebanon - Lebanon's president's office citing Larijan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 03:50 PM
Beijing to fast-track new mask factory in coronavirus fight
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 01:41 PM
Explosive balloon found near in a field near the Gaza border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/17/2020 12:51 PM
Report: Stabbing attempt at the Cave of the Patriarchs, no casualties
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/17/2020 11:50 AM
Additional 99 virus infections confirmed on cruise ship in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 11:08 AM
China says WHO delegation to visit Beijing, Guangdong, Sichuan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 11:05 AM
Additional 99 virus infections confirmed on cruise ship in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 11:05 AM
IDF Home Front Command drill to take place during morning hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/17/2020 08:20 AM
40-year-old motorcyclist killed in car accident on highway 40
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/17/2020 07:59 AM
Tokyo marathon to cancel entries from general public due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 07:52 AM
Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 07:38 AM
Coronavirus latest: 100 new deaths and 1,933 new cases on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2020 01:58 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by