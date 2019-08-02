Poland and UK blame Russia for nuclear treaty collapse

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Poland's foreign ministry said on Friday that Russia bears full responsibility for the collapse of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), after the United States formally withdrew from the landmark 1987 pact.
"Russia's lack of readiness to return to compliance with the INF did not leave the United States any choice," the foreign ministry said on Twitter.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Russia was to blame after the United States withdrew from the landmark nuclear missile pact (INF) between the two countries, saying the United Kingdom fully supported NATO's response.
"Russia has caused the INF Treaty to collapse by secretly developing and deploying a treaty-violating missile system which can target Europe's capitals," Raab said on Twitter.
"Their contempt for the rules-based international system threatens European security."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>