Poland reports first coronavirus case - health minister

By REUTERS  
MARCH 4, 2020 09:18
Poland has confirmed its first coronavirus infection, Poland's Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Wednesday.
Szumowski said the sick man is in hospital in Zielona Gora, western Poland, and that his condition is good.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad asks cabin crew to take leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 09:19 AM
Japan's Hokkaido reports 3 more coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 08:52 AM
Russia says Turkey does not meet terms of pact in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 06:51 AM
Sanders campaign requests injunction to keep Los Angeles County polls ope
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 06:12 AM
Mainland China reports 119 new coronavirus cases, down from day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 04:06 AM
South Korea reports 516 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 5,328
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 03:36 AM
Japan reports one new coronavirus infection, total reaches 1,000 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 02:31 AM
Ireland confirms second case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 11:19 PM
Coronavirus death toll in Washington state climbs to 9
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 10:24 PM
Israel set to skip Netherlands Eurovision meet & greet due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/03/2020 09:06 PM
France calls on Iran to cooperate with international nuclear watchdog
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 08:51 PM
Chief Taliban negotiator holds call with President Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 08:47 PM
Vatican says pope only has a cold, not related 'to other pathologies'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 08:41 PM
Russia says Turkey trying to push 130,000 refugees from Syria into Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 08:21 PM
Italian coronavirus deaths jump to 79, cases climb above 2,500
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 07:23 PM
