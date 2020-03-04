Poland reports first coronavirus case - health minister
By REUTERS
MARCH 4, 2020 09:18
Poland has confirmed its first coronavirus infection, Poland's Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Wednesday.Szumowski said the sick man is in hospital in Zielona Gora, western Poland, and that his condition is good.
