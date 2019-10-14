Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Poland's ruling nationalists ahead in election -late poll

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 06:35
 WARSAW - Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party was in the lead in Sunday's parliamentary election with 43.6% of the vote, a late poll showed, according to state news agency PAP.

The opposition Civic Coalition, comprising the Civic Platform (PO) party formerly led by European Council President Donald Tusk and some smaller liberal parties, came second with 27.4% according to the Ipsos poll.

A late poll is based on partial results released by local electoral commision offices and is more precise than the exit poll.



An overall majority in the lower house of parliament would give PiS a strong mandate to continue its controversial reforms of the justice system, media, cultural institutions, banking and the energy sector. 


