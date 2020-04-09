Police arrest 12 residents of Rahat after shoot out

Police arrested 12 residents of the Bedouin city of Rahat in a shooting incident that required the police officers to shoot back on Thursday. Among those arrested is the son of the mayor of Rahat.
Rahat’s mayor, Faiz Abu Sahiban of the Abu Sahiban clan, had been involved in various violent incidents with the Abu Ganim clan.
On Thursday, police was called to the scene after reports of shooting in the city. When they arrived the officers themselves were shot at and needed to use fire-power to contain the situation. More officers were called onto the scene and the result was that six residents were arrested for opening fire on the officers. One man was arrested for keeping ammunition, two men arrested for using social media accounts in a menacing way, and two men arrested for the original incident.