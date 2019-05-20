Police arrest 2 Palestinians, seize automatic weapon in West Bank

Breaking news.
During a police operations in Judea and Samaria on Monday, Border Police units seized an automatic weapon after stopping a suspect in a vehicle at the Tapuach junction, just north of the Ariel settlement, a police spokesperson said in a statement.
"Two Palestinian suspects from Nablus, both aged about 20, were arrested at the scene," the Israel Police said. "They were arrested and are being questioned by security forces."
In the statement, the spokesperson added that "police units will continue to carry out operations in all areas in order to prevent attacks or any criminal activity from taking place."
