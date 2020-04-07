The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Police arrest Abu Dis residents on suspicion of planning shooting attack

By MAARIV ONLINE  
APRIL 7, 2020 13:40
Border Police officers arrested two Abu Dis residents in their 30s who were apparently planning a shooting attack at a Border Police base. The suspects were arrested for further investigation.
Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:14 PM
Saudi Arabia count face 10-200,000 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:06 PM
US appeals court rules in favor of Trump's plan to resume executions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:05 PM
Pompeo: Trump administration to keep critical medical supplies in the US
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 05:50 PM
King of the Netherlands inspired by Bennett’s coronavirus video
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 05:34 PM
Kudlow: White House will re-open economy when health experts approve
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 05:19 PM
US health officials: Coronavirus death toll may fall short of projections
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 04:54 PM
Queen Elizabeth wishes PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 04:41 PM
Walgreens to expand drive-thru coronavirus testing sites to 7 states
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 04:38 PM
Rivlin to security forces: You're on the frontline of coronavirus battle
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 04:34 PM
After Raab, UK finance minister next in line to lead country
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 04:02 PM
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 641, positive tests surpass 22,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 01:54 PM
WHO warns against easing coronavirus measures too early
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 01:08 PM
Health Ministry: Supermarkets to stay open until 6 p.m. Wednesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 01:07 PM
Iran records 133 new coronavirus deaths, toll at 3,872
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 01:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by