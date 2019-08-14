Police arrest Palestinian suspected of raping minor

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Israel Police arrested a Palestinian man suspected of committing sexual offenses against women and minors and raping a minor in Tel Aviv, according to Maariv.
His arrest was extended for five additional days in a hearing on Wednesday.
The suspect committed indecent acts against women and minors and raped a minor as she was walking on the street in Tel Aviv.
The suspect, a minor who isn't permitted to stay, was placed in jail after being arrested and questioned at a police station.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});