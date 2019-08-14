Police arrest Palestinian suspected of raping minor

Israel Police arrested a Palestinian man suspected of committing sexual offenses against women and minors and raping a minor in Tel Aviv, according to Maariv.





His arrest was extended for five additional days in a hearing on Wednesday.

The suspect committed indecent acts against women and minors and raped a minor as she was walking on the street in Tel Aviv.

The suspect, a minor who isn't permitted to stay, was placed in jail after being arrested and questioned at a police station.

