Police arrest Palestinian suspected of raping minor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 18:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel Police arrested a Palestinian man suspected of committing sexual offenses against women and minors and raping a minor in Tel Aviv, according to Maariv.

His arrest was extended for five additional days in a hearing on Wednesday.
The suspect committed indecent acts against women and minors and raped a minor as she was walking on the street in Tel Aviv.


The suspect, a minor who isn't permitted to stay, was placed in jail after being arrested and questioned at a police station.


