Police arrest leaders of massive Israeli drug distribution network

Israel Police and investigators from the tax authority arrested 42 people suspected of being part of a criminal organization which has sold mass amounts of drugs. These people were senior administrators in the organization who conducted their business on the Telegram messaging application which is used as a platform for selling dangerous drugs.
The criminal organization consists of dozens of administrators from various senior ranks, thousands of dealers and tens of thousands of users. Until now, the members of the criminal organization, including the dealers and users, enjoyed anonymity which was removed by the police.The organization allegedly sold dozens of tons of drugs worth hundreds of millions of shekels.
The investigation revealed that members of the organization used the Telegram app for their criminal activity when police succeeded in unveiling the identities of the members of the organization. The organization had dozens of groups and communication channels on the app to conduct drug deals and manage the criminal organization.
This organization was one of the main channels for the distribution of dangerous drugs in Israel.
