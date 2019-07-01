Police arrest officer suspected of shooting Ethiopian teen

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Police questioned and arrested the police officer suspected of shooting Solomon Tekah, an 18-year-old Ethiopian Israeli, on Monday, at the Haifa office of the Department for the Investigation of Police in the State Prosecutor's Office, according to Walla! news.
On Sunday evening, police units arrived at the scene of a reported shooting and when looking into the incident, realized that an off duty officer had been in a playground area with his wife and his three children when he saw a fight nearby, according to the police.
"He approached the group of people that were involved in the fight and after making clear to the group that he was a policeman, they started throwing stones at him," the police said in a statement.
According to the off-duty officer, he felt his life was in danger and pulled out his pistol and shot one of the boys.
Alon Hochmon/Maariv contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>