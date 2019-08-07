Police blinds Palestinian kid, plants gun for TV show 4 years later

A teenage resident of the home in which the police recently planted a rifle for a local documentary series, was previously the victim of police violence.



According to media sources, Salah Saliman, the son of Samer Saliman, was totally blinded in 2014 after being shot by an officer with plastic bullets while trying to cross a street near a protest rally.Salah, who was 11 at the time of the incident, has been classified as a terrorism victim.



The Internal Investigations Unit of the Israeli Police hasn't found the perpetrator, and has since closed the case.



