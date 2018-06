A suspicious object - possibly an explosive device - was found by Border Police forces next to the Tomb of Patriarchs in Hebron, the Police Spokesperson said in a statement.



The statement said the object was found next to one of the Border Police positions adjacent to the site, which is holy to both Jews and Muslims.



Police then closed the adjacent street to traffic, and called on a sapper to the scene.



This is a developing story.





Share on facebook Share on twitter