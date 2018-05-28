May 28 2018
|
Sivan, 14, 5778
|
Police officer suspended following Haifa protest incidents

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 28, 2018 19:11
Breaking news.

A Israel Police officer involved in the Haifa protests last week in which activist Jaafer Farah broke his leg, was suspended, police announced on Monday.

Police said in a statement that a Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Unit probe was launched into the incident.
Police added that when the investigation will be concluded, it will decide “what administrative/punitive measures will be taken,” the statement reads.

21 people were arrested at the demonstration in Haifa, which was held in solidarity with the residents of Gaza, following the Nakba Day protests.


