Police open 72 cases against coronavirus quarantine violators

Police reported on Tuesday 72 criminal investigations were opened against Israelis who violated quarantine orders due to coronavirus and that tougher measures will be used to promote public health.



Nine criminal investigations are currently conducted against those who allegedly spread fake news and contributed to public fears about the pandemic. These are in addition to the 72 cases mentioned.



A source within the police said that the overwhelming majority of citizens, 95% was the figure cited, obey the instructions.



Police is using house calls as well as phoning in and, when needed, using the new security powers to monitor people’s phones to ensure those meant to stay indoors do so.