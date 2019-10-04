Police open fire on protesters in central Baghdad

Iraqi police opened fire on protesters in central Baghdad on Friday as hundreds gathered to demonstrate against the government, shooting and critically wounding at least one person, a Reuters witness said.



Police snipers had taken positions on rooftops and fired single shots at protesters as they gathered, hitting one of them in the neck.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });