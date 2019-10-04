Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police open fire on protesters in central Baghdad

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 15:06
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iraqi police opened fire on protesters in central Baghdad on Friday as hundreds gathered to demonstrate against the government, shooting and critically wounding at least one person, a Reuters witness said.

Police snipers had taken positions on rooftops and fired single shots at protesters as they gathered, hitting one of them in the neck. 


