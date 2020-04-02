Police raids synagogue in Bnei Brak for breaking coronavirus restrictions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 2, 2020 14:42
Police forces broke into a synagogue in Bnei Brak on Thursday where approximately 20 people gathered to pray, breaking the coronavirus restrictions, according to Channel 13.Five people were arrested by the Police.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com