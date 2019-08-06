Police recommend indicting Litzman for aiding alleged pedophile

Police on Tuesday recommended indicting Deputy Health Minister and United Torah Judaism leader Ya'acov Litzman on fraud and breach of trust for allegedly interfering in the extradition of alleged pedophile Malka Leifer.





Police said that they found sufficient evidence to charge Litzman with trying to influence the opinion of psychiatrists appointed by the Ministry of Health in order to aid Leifer and prevent her extradition to Australia where she is wanted for dozens of cases of sexual abuse that she committed while serving as a head of school in Melbourne.





Police said that Litzman, a Gur hassid, attempted to pressure the Jerusalem district psychiatrist into falsely stating that Leifer was mentally unfit to be extradited to Australia to stand trial. Litzman’s meeting with the key witness in the extradition case could constitute obstruction of justice, according to reports.





He also is accused of threatening other medical professionals at the ministry if they did not write reports in a way favorable to Leifer. Leifer fled to Israel in 2008 amid allegations that she had sexually abused students at the Adass Yisroel school in Melbourne.





She is wanted on 74 charges of child sexual abuse in that city. She was arrested in Israel in 2014 and then released after being deemed mentally unfit for the legal proceedings. She was rearrested last year after an undercover investigation found that she lived a normal life and was mentally fit to face extradition proceedings.





The second case investigated by police was about Litzman's alleged involvement in trying to influence officials in the minsitry to work on behalf of a food comapny whose owner is close to the haredi politician. Litzman allegedly tried to prevent the closure of the comapny whcih had been found to pose a health hazard to the public and caused several people to be sick after consuming its products.



