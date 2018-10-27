Police respond to Pittsburgh synagogue 'active shooter'

Breaking news.
Oct 27 - Police in Pittsburgh surrounded a synagogue on Saturday after reports of an active shooter at the building in the city's eastern Squirrel Hill neighborhood, local TV news images showed.
The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said on Twitter that there was an active shooter in the area of Wilkins Avenue and Shady Ave. TV news footage showed police at that location outside the Tree of Life synagogue, which describes itself on its website as a traditional, progressive and egalitarian congregation. Few other details were immediately available.
