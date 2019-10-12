Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

One injured in shooting before a funeral at New Hampshire church

By REUTERS
October 12, 2019 19:44
At least one person was injured in a shooting at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Saturday, where a funeral had been scheduled for a minister killed in a separate shooting earlier this month. Police have taken the shooter into custody, local media reported.

Several police, fire and ambulance crews could be seen outside the New England Pentecostal Ministries, a simple white one-story structure in Pelham, a town about 30 miles (48 km) north of Boston.A police dispatcher said the shooting was being investigated but could not provide further information.

The funeral of Luis Garcia had been due to take place at the church at noon. Garcia, who had been a minister at the church, was shot dead on Oct. 1 at a house in the nearby town of Londonderry. A man with a history of drug crimes was charged with the shooting and remains in custody.

Earlier in the morning a community meeting about domestic abuse had been scheduled, according to the church's website.


