Police restart investigation into finding projectiles in Sea of Galilee

Police and the IDF restarted an investigation on Thursday into finding projectiles fired from Syria that landed in the Sea of Galilee the day prior, the police said in a statement.
Police are searching the beachfront and on the water for the projectiles, which were fired by ISIS members at forces belonging to Bashar Assad's regime and in error flew off course and fell in Israel.
In response, Israel struck targets in Syria.
“The Israel Air Force struck the rocket launcher from which the two rockets were fired and by artillery toward the area from which the rockets were fired,” the IDF said Wednesday. “The IDF will act against any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the security of its residents,” the statement continued.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.