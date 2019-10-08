Police say 77 people arrested in Hong Kong for anti-mask law violations

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police said on Tuesday 77 people had been arrested for violating an anti-mask law enacted at the weekend under sweeping emergency powers invoked by the city's leader to try to quell often violent anti-government street protests.



Since Friday, more than 200 shops and public utilities have been damaged in the unrest and police have fired 367 tear gas rounds, a police spokesman told a news conference.

