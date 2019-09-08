Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Polish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Israeli students

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 22:45
2 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Poland's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned violence against a group of Israeli students beaten at a Warsaw nightclub early on Saturday, following criticism that Polish leaders are not doing enough to denounce antisemitism.

Earlier this year, the World Jewish Congress condemned the burning of an effigy of Judas in the Polish town of Pruchnik and hundreds of far-right supporters marching in Warsaw against a U.S. law on restitution of Jewish property seized during or after World War Two.

Poland was home to one of the world's biggest Jewish communities before it was almost wiped out by Nazi German occupiers who set up death camps such as Auschwitz on Polish soil.

"(The Polish ministry of foreign affairs) condemns acts of aggression carried out by or against foreigners in Poland. The matter of the beating of (Israeli) citizens by foreigners on Polish territory is being clarified by the police...," Poland's ministry of foreign affairs said in a tweet published on Sunday.

The group of Israelis were attacked around 5 a.m. on Saturday a spokesman for the Warsaw police told Reuters, adding that two of those attacked were hospitalized while four in total were injured.

"We noticed some pushing and shoving, and from the window we heard cursing," Yotam Kashpizky, one of the students who was attacked, told Israel's Channel 13 TV on Sunday, adding that his nose and eye socket were broken.

Kashpizky's twin brother, Barak, condemned the attack in a Facebook post on Sunday, adding that the attack was carried out by a "group of Arabs."

The police spokesman did not confirm the nationality of the attackers.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 8, 2019
UK lawmakers to ask for emergency Brexit debate on Monday - ITV

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut