Polish driving test candidate runs over and kills examiner

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An examiner was run over and killed by a 68-year-old woman taking her driving test in the southern Polish city of Rybnik on Monday, police said.
The 35-year-old examiner was run over by the candidate at an examination center during the part of the test focusing on maneuvers, Rybnik police said in a statement on their website.
"A 68-year-old woman, in circumstances which are unknown at the present time, hit the examiner, who unfortunately as a result of his injuries died at the scene," deputy police commissioner Ryszard Czepczor told news channel TVP Info.
At the time of the accident, the examiner was probably testing another candidate, the police said.
Footage from TVP Info showed the red Toyota Yaris involved in the accident with its front bumper and number plate hanging off as it was loaded on to a truck.
"When we spoke to the woman she was in a state of shock and because of that speaking to her would be quite difficult," Czepczor said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>