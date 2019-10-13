Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Polls open in decisive Tunisian presidential election round

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 10:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

TUNIS - Polls opened in Tunisia on Sunday for the decisive second-round of the presidential election between media mogul Nabil Karoui and independent retired law professor Kais Saied.

The two beat 24 other candidates including some of Tunisia's most powerful politicians in the first round poll on September 15 to advance to the run-off, with Saied taking 18.4% of votes and Karoui 15.6%.


