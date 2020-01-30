Pompeo: Denying Iran money can force them to make decisions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that denying Iran money and wealth is the right way to force Tehran to make difficult decisions.Speaking to reporters in London, Pompeo also said that China is the central threat of our times and the United States and its allies must ensure they have the military and technological power to ensure that this century is governed by Western principles."While we still have to be enormously vigilant about terror ... the Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our times," he added.