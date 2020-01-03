The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Pompeo, Iraqi parliament speaker agree on need to lower tensions

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 3, 2020 21:41
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Iraq's Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi on Friday and they agreed on the need to lower tensions in Iraq and the region in the wake of a U.S. air strike that killed Iran's most powerful general, the U.S. State Department said.
"The secretary expressed his appreciation for al-Halbousi's continued partnership with the United States," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. "Secretary Pompeo and Speaker al-Halbousi agreed on the importance of reducing tensions in Iraq and the region."
Soleimani planned to attack US personnel in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, elsewhere - Trump administration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 10:39 PM
Paris knife attacker had mental health issues, Koran found on him - prosecutors
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 10:33 PM
Bahrain calls for de-escalation after US air strike in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 10:14 PM
Saudi Crown Prince discussed measures for reducing tension in region in call with Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 10:12 PM
US sanctions Iraq's Asaib Ahl al-Haq group, says it is an Iran proxy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 09:44 PM
Yemen government backs Soleimani's killing
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 09:28 PM
Iran to take international legal measures against US for Soleimani's killing
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 09:20 PM
Mental health declining among older US adults, poor hardest hit
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 09:04 PM
Soleimani's replacement: We will see dead Americans throughout the region
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/03/2020 08:55 PM
Thousands of additional US troops heading for Middle East
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 08:53 PM
US Democratic White House contenders condemn Trump's strike against Iranian commander, warn of war
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 08:37 PM
Iran says assassination of Soleimani was an act of international terrorism
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 08:34 PM
No current, credible threats against US homeland -DHS
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 08:31 PM
Senate Democrat Schumer says chamber must conduct fair impeachment trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 08:07 PM
Trump does not have authority to go to war with Iran -Schumer
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/03/2020 07:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies